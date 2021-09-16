Lucknow, Sep 16 (PTI) Union minister Giriraj Singh on Thursday said the Centre has set the goal of digitisation of agricultural land records.

For transparency, the government is digitising all the registry records and land deeds, the Rural Development and Panchayati Raj minister said.

Registry offices and record rooms are also being digitised, he added.

Singh was here to review the work of Panchayati Raj and other departments.

"Registry of around Rs 10 crore land has been done online so far," he told reporters.

The population of Uttar Pradesh is between 24 and 25 crore and over 75 percent of it is rural and keeping this in mind the central government has launched numerous schemes like Pradhan Mantri Grameen Sadak Yojna, MGNREGA Aajeevika Mission scheme and Deendayal skill project to lift the lives of people living in villages, Singh said.

Talking about the rural employment guarantee programme, the minister said a sum of Rs 1.93 lakh crore was spent on MGNREGA till 2013-14, while the Narendra Modi government has spent Rs 4.86 lakh crore since then.

He said the prime minister has already announced that everybody will get a house by 2022.

"I am confident of meeting the target on time," the minister said.

Hitting out at the previous governments in Uttar Pradesh, he said there were no big housing schemes and alleged that under the Lohia Awas Yojna only selected people were given the benefit.

"In a way, it (Lohia Awas yojna) was a political housing scheme," Singh said, taking an apparent dig at the previous Samajwadi Party government in the state.

Comparing the achievement of the Modi government in the field of rural road programme, he said between 2009-14, only 1.14 lakh km length of the road was built, while under the Modi government it is 3 lakh km so far.

