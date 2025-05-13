Chandigarh, May 13 (PTI) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia on Tuesday demanded the government clarify what transpired behind the "sudden ceasefire decision."

The former Delhi deputy chief minister, however, praised the armed forces for hitting out at terror targets under Operation Sindoor as he wondered why an armistice was announced when people stood behind the government.

"Our army was responding strongly to Pakistan's misadventure after Operation Sindoor. India's forces were at an advanced stage. All parties were standing united with our government. Suddenly, a ceasefire was announced. At this juncture, many questions arose. Many questions and doubts arose in people's minds.

"When the PM addressed the nation yesterday, the country was hoping that on the sudden ceasefire announcement he will throw some light on this...," Sisodia told reporters here.

"When you (govt) agree Pakistan is a terrorist state, why was the ceasefire suddenly announced? We had a strategic advancement... Pakistan pleaded and wanted a ceasefire and we agreed," said the AAP's Punjab in-charge.

India and Pakistan reached an "understanding" on May 10 to cease all firing and military actions on land, air, and sea with immediate effect following four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes that brought the two countries to the brink of full-scale war.

Sisodia said, "If Pakistan was unable to counter our airstrikes and was begging to end the tensions, why did the government not demand that the terrorists responsible for the Pahalgam attack be handed over to India?"

"...Another question is, how did US President Donald Trump announce the ceasefire half an hour before Indian officials made the announcement?" he said.PTI SUN

