Bengaluru, May 13: A massive fire broke out at an oil warehouse in Adakimaranahalli village near Nelamangala in Bangalore Rural district on Tuesday. According to the officials, the fire, suspected to have been triggered by a short circuit, gutted a 33,000-square-foot facility owned by a person identified as Krishnappa. The warehouse reportedly stored oil products belonging to Shell Company, and the scale of the blaze prompted an urgent multi-agency response. 15 Godowns Gutted in Fire at Village in Thane District; No Casualty.

About 10 to 12 fire engines were deployed to tackle the inferno, with firefighting teams drawn from Nelamangala, Peenya, Hebbal, Rajajinagar, Thanisandra, Sunkadakatte, and Yeshwanthpur fire stations. Approximately 60 to 70 firefighters have been battling the flames since the incident began. According to officials on site, the fire is proving extremely difficult to control due to the flammable nature of the oil products stored within the warehouse. Delhi Fire Service Conducts Mock Drill Near Haj Manzil Area to Test Emergency Response.

Fire Engulfs Oil Warehouse Near Nelamangala

Lot of smoke and it has covered half the sky even blocking the sun to an extent It is near Madanayakanahalli, Nelamangala Road. Don't know the cause#SmokeCover#Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/En3LVauGvG — Bharath (@KadleMitayi) May 13, 2025

Personnel from the Madanayakanahalli police station have reached the location and initiated an investigation into the cause of the fire. As per the officials, fortunately, there have been no reports of casualties so far. More details are awaited.

