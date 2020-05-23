India News | Centre Releases Rs 1,000 Cr for Relief Works in West Bengal

New Delhi [India], May 23 (ANI): The Centre on Saturday released Rs 1,000 crore from the National Disaster Risk Management Fund (NDRMF) to West Bengal for relief works in view of the destruction caused by cyclone Amphan.

At least 86 people lost their lives in West Bengal due to the cyclone, which made landfall on May 20. Several parts of the State were affected by rainfall and heavy winds which caused damage to houses, uprooting of trees and disruption of electricity, water supply.

Meanwhile, the release order issued by the Ministry of Finance has urged the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to "credit the amount into the account of the State government immediately."

It added that the amount is being released upon the recommendation of MHA (Ministry of Home Affairs) 'on Account basis' to the West Bengal government.

Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after taking an aerial survey of some of the affected districts, had announced Rs 1,000 crore relief package for West Bengal and Rs 2 lakh each for the kin of deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

The Prime Minister said all aspects relating to rehabilitation, reconstruction will be addressed and the Centre will always stand with West Bengal in these testing times and had also praised the WB government's efforts under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to tackle the situation caused by cyclone Amphan and COVID-19 crisis. (ANI)

