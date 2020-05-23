The first announcement of Shawwal crescent is expected from Guwahati and Kolkata after the Maghrib Prayers. Read full report here. The confirmation whether the Shawwal crescent moon is sighted today or not is likely to be announced by the Hilal committees today.

The festival of Eid-al-Fitr 2020 is here. People across India are waiting eagerly for the moon sighting today, evening, May 23, 2020. If the crescent is seen today, Muslims in India will celebrate Eid 2020 tomorrow, May 24. Also known as Eid-ul-Fitr, the festival brings an end to the month-long holy fasting of Ramazan and begins Shawwal month in the Islamic calendar. Preparations for the Eid Moon sighting 2020 in Assam, West Bengal and other states have begun. The eve of the Eid-al-Fitr festival is called Chand Raat. The Hilal committees in Kolkata, Guwahati and other cities across India will make an announcement on the sighting of Shawwal crescent moon. We will update you live with the latest news on moon sighting across the country. Eid Moon Sighting 2020, Chand Raat Live News Updates: India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka to Announce on Shawwal Crescent Shortly.

The festival of Eid is considered auspicious among Muslims. Most of the regions across the world, could not sight the moon yesterday, May 22 and hence the countries would observe Eid-al-Fitr 2020 tomorrow, May 23, 2020. In India as well, if the crescent moon is seen, Eid will be celebrated tomorrow. This year’s celebration is bound to be different because of the ongoing pandemic. People are asked to stay homes and offer prayers from their houses only. However, the pandemic can take down the spirit of the festivity. Muslims across India have religiously observed the month-long Ramzan fasting at their home and will also avoid mass gatherings during the holy celebration of Eid-al-Fitr.

In this blog, we will bring you updates from across India, especially West Bengal and Assam, if the moon is sighted or not. The Eid moon sighting 2020 latest announcements will be made on the blog, live to mark the beginning of Shawwal month.