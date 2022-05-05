Kohima, May 5 (PTI) Union minster Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Thursday asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Team India is working relentlessly with state and local self-governments for the development of remote cities, towns, and villages like Longwa in Mon district of Nagaland. The Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Skill Development, and Entrepreneurship said this while interacting with village elders and leaders of Longwa village on the second day of his visit to Nagaland, an official statement said.

Longwa is one of the biggest villages in Mon district and is perched on the border of India and Myanmar.

Also Read | EC Has Sent Notice to Basant Soren, Brother of Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren in Mine Lease … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

The Union minister met local villagers, party ‘karyakartas' or workers, and briefed them about the vision of the Prime Minister that aims to transform the northeastern region into one of the engines of the country's economic growth and work for the development of remote cities, towns and villages that were neglected for so long, the statement said.

Chandrasekhar also reviewed the progress of developmental and welfare schemes of the border district with its Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police and other officials.

Also Read | Today’s India Like a Plane Flying Backwards, It’s Headed for Crash, Says Arundhati Roy.

He urged them to focus on saturating key schemes of the government so that all benefits are made available to every beneficiary and no one is left behind.

He also asked the authorities concerned to prepare a detailed District Skill Development plan by mapping local skills and markets besides suggesting that emphasis must be on creating more jobs locally and promoting opportunities for entrepreneurship for the youth.

Earlier, the Union minister visited the District Civil Hospital in Mon and interacted with the doctors and other frontline workers who played a critical role in fighting the Covid pandemic in the district.

He also noted that the Government of India has given its approval for a Medical College project, with central assistance to the tune of around Rs 292 crore, for boosting the healthcare facilities of the border district.

After visiting the forward border post of Longwa manned by Assam Rifles, Chandrasekhar then proceeded to Dimapur where he visited the Traditional and Heritage cluster at Sovima village.

He interacted with the youth, trainers, and students and discussed the opportunities that Skill India holds for the youth in general and Nagaland and the northeastern region in particular.

He mentioned the success of Pilot Projects for bamboo artisans and weavers that were promised by him during his last visit in September and were formally inaugurated within three months.

Subsequently, the Union minister chaired a meeting with key officials of the Kiphire district administration at Dimapur itself, since inclement weather did not permit travel to the district.

He shared the vision of the Prime Minister which is to catalyse development in Aspirational Districts through a focused approach and transform them into model districts.

The minister will inaugurate five National Institute of Electronics and Information and Technology (NIELIT) centres in the northeastern region on Friday through video conferencing before leaving for Delhi.

These centres are located at Dibrugarh and Jorhat in Assam, Pasighat in Arunachal Pradesh, Dimapur in Nagaland, and Senapati in Manipur.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)