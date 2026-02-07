Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 7 (ANI): Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka said that the state government has allocated Rs 20,000 crore for the development of Hyderabad over the next two years, an official release said.

Several works under this allocation have already been completed, while many others are currently in progress. He said that such a massive allocation of funds, exclusively for Hyderabad's development, has never occurred in the state's history.

He was speaking as the chief guest at a meeting organised on the occasion of the CREDAI Property Exhibition Show at HITEX on Friday.

He informed that Rs 1,950.52 crore has been allocated within the GHMC limits, Rs 12,500 crore under the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB), and Rs 4,365 crore under the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA). The Deputy Chief Minister said that Hyderabad is competing not only with other Indian cities but also with leading global cities for investment, talent, and quality of life.

He described the merger of 27 surrounding urban local bodies into the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation as a historic decision. Through this landmark move, uniform civic services, integrated planning, and a unified development vision within the Outer Ring Road region have become possible, he said.

Today, Hyderabad stands as one of the fastest-growing and most investment-friendly cities in the country. This has not happened by chance. It is the result of decades of institution-building, democratic governance, and the People's Government's commitment to inclusive development.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that today's growth rests on the strong foundations laid by visionary leadership in the past, and these foundations are being further strengthened by the present government's focus on transparency, accountability, and people-centric governance.

The merger of municipalities reflects the government's belief that urban development must be just, balanced, and accessible to all, he said. Regardless of where people live, Hyderabad is no longer being shaped as a collection of isolated affluent areas, but as a single, integrated, and comprehensively developing metropolitan city.

Under the Hyderabad City Innovative and Transformative Infrastructure Programme (H-CITI), works are being implemented with an investment of over Rs 7,032 crore, including 45 major flyovers, underpasses, and 10 road widening projects, the Deputy Chief Minister said. This development, he added, is being carried out in a balanced manner across the entire city.

Around KBR Park in Hyderabad, projects worth Rs 1,090 crore are being undertaken to address traffic congestion. In the western corridor, multi-level flyovers at IIIT and Khajaguda, built at a cost of Rs 837 crore, are supporting the knowledge economy, while road widening works worth Rs 70 crore are underway in the western city areas.

In the northern part of the city, alternative road networks near the Army Ordnance Centre are being developed at a cost of ₹960 crore to resolve decades-old traffic problems. In eastern Hyderabad, flyovers at TKR College, Gayatri Nagar, and Mandamallamma Junction are being taken up at a cost of Rs 416 crore to improve connectivity. In the southern part of the city, road-widening projects totalling ₹863 crore are underway to support rapid urban development.

"This is a collective effort taking place across the city. No area is being neglected. No community is being forgotten," he said.

These investments are reducing travel time, improving logistics, strengthening economic activity, increasing land values, and most importantly, improving the daily lives of ordinary people--students, workers, entrepreneurs, and families.

Under the Telangana Rising Vision 2047, the CURE-PURE-RARE strategy places the Core Urban Region Economy at the centre of the state's development, he said. This reflects the People's Government's long-term belief that economic growth must go hand in hand with social justice and equal opportunities.

He assured that Hyderabad will continue to be Telangana's main engine for employment, innovation, and global investments, while ensuring that the benefits of development reach every section of society.

However, he emphasised that infrastructure alone does not make a great city; the true measure of greatness lies in how a city treats its people, especially the most vulnerable sections.

With 2047 in mind, the government is preparing a comprehensive Storm Water Master Plan to benefit low-lying and disadvantaged areas, ensuring flood safety and climate resilience. Additionally, through UMTA, integrated spatial master plans, blue-green master plans, and comprehensive mobility plans are being developed to ensure orderly, environmentally responsible, and accessible growth.

These initiatives demonstrate the government's commitment to long-term planning, institutional strengthening, and sustainable development, the Deputy Chief Minister said.

The government is promoting green buildings, responsible development, and best practices in urban design. Growth must be sustainable, development must be ethical, and progress must be humane, he said.

Today, Hyderabad competes not only with other Indian cities but also with global cities for investment, talent, and quality of life. To succeed in this competition, capital and technology alone are not enough; trust in public institutions, social harmony, and political stability are also essential and the government is fully committed to providing all of these, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka said.

He said the goal of the People's Government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, is to transform Hyderabad into the most liveable, investment-friendly, and well-governed city in the country.

"We are not just building flyovers and roads. We are rebuilding trust in governance. We are restoring faith in public institutions. We are reaffirming the belief that the government exists to serve the people," he said.

"We are laying the foundations for a smart, sustainable, inclusive, just, and future-ready Hyderabad."

He concluded by calling upon the government, industry, and citizens to work together, guided by democracy, social justice, and constitutional values, to truly transform Hyderabad into a world-class city. He added that the government is always ready to address issues facing the real estate sector, and that, despite the busy schedule of municipal elections, his presence, along with that of senior minister Uttam Kumar Reddy, at the meeting clearly reflects the government's commitment and interest in this sector. (ANI)

