Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 7 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah has reviewed the security arrangements in Jammu and Kashmir along with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and other senior officials.

In an X post, Shah said he discussed various innovative measures to further reinforce the watertight security cordon, and that efforts for de-radicalisation have seen major success, accelerating the government's vision for a terror-free J-K.

"Reviewed the security for J&K with Lt. Governor and senior officials. Discussed innovative measures to further reinforce watertight security cordon. Efforts for de-radicalisation have seen major success in accelerating our vision for terror-free J&K. Instructed to take more steps for youth engagement," Amit Shah wrote on 'X'.

Earlier on Friday, Amit Shah commended the Border Security Force (BSF) from the Bobia Chowki in Kathua, calling the force an "indispensable wall" protecting India and crediting its personnel for earning the nation's admiration, citing Operation Sindoor as a glowing example of their bravery.

Addressing BSF personnel during his visit to the border outpost (BOP) Bobiya in Jammu and Kashmir, Shah said that whenever he visits BSF posts, he learns lessons in duty, discipline, and sacrifice from the force.

"Whenever I go to the border of BSF Chowki, whether it is the desert of Kutch, the desert of Rajasthan or the area of J&K, I always learn from all of you the values of duty-consciousness and duty-awareness. If there is anyone in all the services, then it is my young men of BSF who are always on the border." Shah said

"You have been able to bring this feeling to the people of the country because of your 60-year-old heroic history," he added. He noted that while BSF personnel may not always be connected to social media, his post about today would recieve many comments directed towards them, not him, which is a " huge deal". (ANI)

