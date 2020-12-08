Kochi (Kerala) [India], December 8 (ANI): Lok Sabha MP NK Premachandran has alleged that the Central government's decision to rename Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology's (RGCB) new campus in Thiruvananthapuram after late RSS ideologue MS Golwalkar is a part of a conscious move by the BJP to "promote communal politics" in Kerala through religious sectarianism.

"The Union Ministry's decision to name the RGCB after Golwalkar is part of a conscious move by the BJP and the RSS to promote communal politics in Kerala through religious sectarianism and to reach in political power," Premachandran said while addressing a press conference on Monday.

Earlier, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wrote to Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan requesting him to reconsider the decision to name the new campus of RGCB as Sri Guruji Madhav Sadashiv Golwalkar Centre for Complex Diseases in Cancer and Viral Infection.

Commenting on allegations that BJP and CPIM have political understanding in Kerala, Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) leader said: "An undeclared and unholy political understanding is taking place in Kerala politics today. The move for a new political polarisation in the state is well underway, weakening the Congress, making the UDF irrelevant and making the BJP an important political movement."

The Member of Parliament said that the politics led by the CPIM is moving towards "fascist" tendencies. (ANI)

