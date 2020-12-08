Aizawl, December 8: The counting of votes for 25-member Lai Autonomous District Council (LADC) in south Mizoram's Lawngtlai district has begun at 8 am on Tuesday. The results for Mizoram's LADC elections 2020 will be declared in the evening. The voting for LADC in Lawngtlai was held on December 4. A total of 72 candidates are in the fray for the elections. The main contest was between the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) and its NDA partner BJP, with which it does not have an alliance in the state.

The MNF has fielded candidates in all the seats, while the BJP has fielded nominees in 17 seats. The Congress contested in 14 seats, and 16 independent candidates are in the fray. Three ADCs for Lai, Chakma and Mara communities were created in the southern parts of the state in 1972. 62.32% Votes Polled in Mizoram's Lai Autonomous District Council Elections

In the previous council elections held in 2015, the Congress had crossed the majority mark with 16 seats, followed by the MNF which had bagged eight seats and one independent candidate was elected. At present, however, the MNF has the highest number of members in the council at 11, followed by the BJP with nine, while the grand old party's tally has diminished to five, mainly due to defections.

During an election campaign on November 26, Union minister Kiren Rijiju had promised that the Centre would make efforts to amend the sixth schedule to give more powers to the three ADCs in Mizoram and ensure directing funding from the Union government.

