New Delhi [India], April 15 (ANI): Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday raised strong objections to the proposed delimitation exercise, alleging that it is being carried out under the "guise of women's reservation" and could alter the country's political map, while warning of potential unrest in southern states.

Speaking to ANI on the issue of increasing parliamentary seats from 543 to 850, with 815 allocated to states and 35 to Union Territories, Raut said, "Our party's stand is that under the guise of women's reservation, they are trying to change the political map of the country. But in this process, the map of the country will change."

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He cautioned about possible political instability in southern states, saying, "The way the southern states have signalled to the Central Government, I fear that under this pretext, a situation like Manipur might arise in the southern states."

Targeting the Centre's proposal, Raut said there was growing opposition across parties and questioned the intent behind the move. "I don't know what leaders like N. Chandrababu Naidu will do. If there's any self-respect left in Chandrababu, he will oppose this kind of delimitation, just like Mr M. K. Stalin is doing," he said.

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Rejecting the framing of the exercise as a historic step for women's empowerment, he added, "Women's reservation is fine. Modi ji says they are going to make a lot of history. History was made the day Indira Gandhi became the country's Prime Minister. History was also made the day Pratibha Patil became the country's President."

On opposition strategy, Raut said leaders were meeting to build consensus. "We want there not to be such haste about this bill. Let the elections in five states happen, let all MPs reach Delhi. Hold an all-party meeting, form a JPC, and then take it forward," he said.

Responding to Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids at the residence of Aam Aadmi Party leader Ashok Mittal, Raut alleged political misuse of central agencies. "That will keep happening. This is exactly what the BJP does. A raid is their game," he remarked.

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari also echoed concerns, supporting Congress leadership's stand on the issue. "I support every single word of Chairperson Mrs Sonia Gandhi. You've linked reservation with delimitation. Your lie has been caught," he said, alleging that the government's intentions were "not right" and calling for wider parliamentary consultation before proceeding.

Tiwari reiterated that the opposition was clear in its position. "Inspired by Sonia Gandhi, women's reservation was introduced in 2013. Rajiv Gandhi implemented reservation for backward classes, Dalits, and everyone else in panchayat and municipal elections," he said.

Accusing the government of having "flawed intentions", Tiwari added, "Their policy is flawed, and their intentions are not right. This government is lying."

He also objected to the timing of parliamentary discussions on the matter, alleging political motives. "When elections in two states are at their peak, we suggest calling for a Parliament session after 10 days, but you're doing it intentionally," he said.

Tiwari further claimed that the government's approach was politically selective. "They have nothing to lose in Tamil Nadu or Bengal. Their true intentions have been revealed," he said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)