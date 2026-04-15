Four police personnel from Madhya Pradesh’s Sidhi district have been suspended after a video surfaced showing them allegedly intoxicated and engaging in misconduct inside a government hospital in Rewa. The incident, which occurred while they were on duty guarding an undertrial prisoner, prompted an internal inquiry that confirmed negligence and indiscipline.

The video, which began circulating on social media on April 13, shows policemen resting on a patient’s bed and behaving inappropriately inside a ward, causing discomfort to patients and attendants. Devkrishna Purohit Murder Case: Priyanka Purohit Allegedly Called Husband ‘Dark’, Claims Family As Shocking Murder Shocks Dhar.

Sidhi Cops Suspended for Drinking, Sleeping and Urinating at MP Hospital

A video showing four on-duty policemen sleeping on a patient’s bed and even urinating in a dustbin inside the district #hospital has led to their suspension in #Sidhi, #MadhyaPradesh. More details 🔗https://t.co/X85yt66Ljw pic.twitter.com/87ZZ9qYOjB — The Times Of India (@timesofindia) April 15, 2026

According to officials, the policemen were assigned to escort and guard an undertrial prisoner, identified as Lallu Saket, who had been shifted from Sidhi district hospital to Sanjay Gandhi Medical College Hospital in Rewa after his condition worsened.

The team included assistant sub-inspector Narmada Prasad Prajapati, head constable Udayraj Singh, and constable Manish Tiwari, among others. They had brought the prisoner to the hospital late at night. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Woman Accuses Muslim Gym Trainer of Inappropriate Touch During Exercise, Right-Wing Group Holds Protest in Jabalpur.

The incident reportedly took place early the next morning. In the video, one policeman is seen lying on a patient’s bed, while another appears to urinate in a dustbin inside the ward. Their uniforms were reportedly removed and hung on a nearby stand.

Officials said the behaviour continued for nearly two hours, during which the personnel allegedly created a disturbance in the hospital premises. An internal probe found that the policemen were under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident. The inquiry also highlighted a lack of supervision by the officer in charge.

Hospital authorities confirmed that a complaint had been noted and a separate inquiry was initiated to document the incident and submit a report.

Following the findings, Sidhi police suspended all the personnel involved on charges of gross indiscipline, negligence of duty, and conduct unbecoming of police officials. They have been attached to the reserve centre pending further departmental action. Police officials said the team has been replaced with new personnel to continue guarding the prisoner.

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