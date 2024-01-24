Patna, Jan 23 (PTI) Bihar Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed six new vice-chancellors (VC) of different universities in the state after consulting Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

The governor is also the Chancellor of the state run universities.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: 80-Year-Old Man Slits Brother’s Throat With Razor in Pydhonie Over Property Dispute, Arrested.

The appointments were made from the panels submitted by the search committee, according to a statement issued by the Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday.

"Those who have been appointed as VCs are: Sanjay Kumar Choudhary (Lalit Narayan Mithila University, Darbhanga), Laxmi Niwas Pandey ( Kameshwar Singh Darbhanga Sanskrit University, Darbhanga), Bimlendu Shekhar Jha (B N Mandal University, Madhepura), Dinesh Chandra Rai (Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Bihar University, Muzaffarpur), Pramendra Kumar (Jai Prakash University, Chapra) and Sharad Kumar Yadav (Aryabhatta University, Patna)", said the statement..

Also Read | Maharashtra Boat Capsize: One Dead, Five Missing as Boat Capsizes at Chandrapur-Gadchiroli Border, Search Operation Underway.

Earlier on Tuesday, the CM met the Governor and discussed the issue with him, sources said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)