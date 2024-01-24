Mumbai, January 24: In a shocking incident in Mumbai, a senior citizen allegedly slit the throat of his 72-year-old brother over a property dispute in Pydhonie. The alleged incident occurred on Sunday night, January 21. The accused, an 80-year-old, has been arrested while the victim is admitted to JJ Hospital, where his condition is said to be stable.

Man Slits Brother's Throat Over Property Dispute

The accused has been identified as Jamnadas Maganlal Mehta. Police officials said that Mehta reportedly slit the throat of his younger brother, Arvind Maganlal Mehta, while he was sleeping on his bed, reports the Hindustan Times. The siblings live in the same flat on Samuel Street in Pydhonie. Mumbai Shocker: Rape Accused Allegedly Throws Slipper at Dindoshi Sessions Court’s Judge During POCSO Trial, Arrested.

A police officer said that Jamnadas, who is unmarried, was keen to sell the flat. However, his younger brother Arvind, who lives with his 60-year-old wife Kalpana, did not like the idea. While the dispute between the two brothers was ongoing, it aggravated after Jamnadas found a customer. Following this, he insisted his brother sell the apartment.

On the night of January 21, Jamnadas slit Arvind's throat with a razor while he was sleeping. Arvind's wife Kalpana rushed him to JJ Hospital. At present, he is undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit (ICU). After the incident came to light, the police arrested Jamnadas on Monday, January 22. Mumbai Shocker: Woman Killed By Jilted Lover Who Later Dies By Suicide; Clue in His Suicide Note Helps Cops Find Her Body After 34 Days.

Based on a complaint by Arvind's wife, the accused has been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

