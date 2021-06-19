Raipur, Jun 19 (PTI) Two Naxals were killed in separate encounters in the forests of Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district on Saturday, a police official said.

The gunfights took place under Orchha police station limits, located 300 kilometres away from Raipur, at around 8am and in the afternoon when a District Reserve Guard (DRG) team was out on an operation, Narayanpur Superintendent of Police Mohit Garg told PTI.

The identity of the two Naxals has not been ascertained, he said, adding that further details were awaited as the security forces had not returned to their base as yet.

On Friday, a woman Naxal was killed and three weapons, including an AK-47 rifle, were recovered after an encounter between security forces and ultras in neighbouring Bastar district.

