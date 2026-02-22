Panaji (Goa) [India], February 21 (ANI): Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant welcomed the adoption of the New Delhi Declaration at the AI Impact Summit 2026, calling it a historic step towards ensuring that Artificial Intelligence becomes a force for human progress and global welfare.

Invoking the message "Sarvajan Hitay, Sarvajan Sukhay", Sawant said the coming together of nations from across the world reflects a shared commitment to make AI a tool for inclusion and development.

The New Delhi Declaration, adopted at the AI Impact Summit 2026, reflects a global commitment to harnessing Artificial Intelligence for human progress and welfare. India's leadership, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has played a key role in shaping this initiative, with over 80 countries endorsing the declaration.

"I wholeheartedly welcome the historic New Delhi Declaration adopted at the AI Impact Summit 2026. The coming together of nations from across the world reflects a shared commitment to ensure that Artificial Intelligence becomes a force for human progress, inclusion and global welfare," he said.

The Goa Chief Minister said that under the leadership of Narendra Modi, the endorsement of the Declaration by more than 80 countries is a testimony to India's growing role as a trusted global partner in shaping emerging technologies.

Highlighting the key outcomes of the Summit, Sawant said responsible AI governance, inclusive development, innovation, capacity building and global collaboration will help harness technology for sectors such as healthcare, education, agriculture, governance and economic growth, particularly benefiting the Global South.

He emphasised the need to translate the shared vision into concrete action by promoting ethical innovation, encouraging research, building skilled talent and ensuring that AI delivers benefits to every citizen.

Meanwhile, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant called the Indian Youth Congress protest "a betrayal of India's image.

"On behalf of the Goa government, I condemn the way Congress, due to its low-level politics, sent its young workers to this AI Summit, and the way they have taken off their clothes and protested... This is a betrayal of India's image...," the CM said.

In the protest held at the Al Impact India Summit in the national capital, the Youth Congress members removed their shirts with slogans that read, "Compromised PM". The party workers removed their shirts as a mark of dissent.

The Patiala House Court on Saturday rejected the bail applications of all four arrested Indian Youth Congress workers in connection with the protest and sent them into a five-day police custody. (ANI)

