New Delhi [India], February 22 (ANI): A double murder case was reported at the Sarita Vihar Police Station late Friday night, the Delhi police stated, adding that one suspect has been identified.

The police recieved the PCR call at around 10:30 PM on Friday about the discovery of two bodies. The victims, a woman named Jyoti w/o Sudarshan (35), and her 6-year-old daughter, were immediately moved to AIIMS Hospital, where they were declared brought dead.

Immediately after receiving the information, senior officers, including the DCP, reached the spot and operation teams were deployed. Crime and FSL teams were called on the spot. They have processed the crime scene and picked up the vital clues.

During the preliminary investigation and local inquiry, one Deen Dayal (35), an accountant residing in the same building, has been identified as the prime suspect.

The postmortem examination conducted today has indicated strangulation and smothering as the cause of death. The Final report of PME is, however, pending.

A case is being registered under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and dedicated teams are currently conducting raids to apprehend the accused.

Earlier last week, three people, including a woman, were found dead inside a car in the Peeragarhi area of the national capital, with the investigation reportedly leading to a baba seen with the victims before their deaths, the Delhi Police said.

According to police sources, CCTV footage from the day of the incident shows the baba seated in the front seat of the car along with one of the deceased, identified as Randhir.

Sources said the baba had met the three victims before their deaths and was acquainted with them, making him a possible crucial link in the case.

The incident came to light on Sunday after Delhi Police received a PCR call reporting three people lying unconscious inside a car near the Peeragarhi flyover. Upon reaching the spot and opening the vehicle, police found the bodies of Randhir, Shivnaresh and Laxmi. (ANI)

