Raipur, Dec 3 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Thursday reported 1,555 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 22 fatalities, taking the total count to 2,42,418 and toll to 2,941, a health official said.

The number of recoveries reached 2,20,177 after 174 people were discharged from hospitals, while 1,599 others completed their home isolation during the day. This took the number of active cases in the state to 19,300, he said.

Raipur district reported 229 new cases, taking its total count to 47,177, including 667 deaths.

Durg district recorded 117 new cases, Korba 112, Raigarh 112, Bilaspur 109 and Rajnandgaon 101, among other districts, he said.

"Of the latest fatalities, eight took place on Thursday, nine on Wednesday while five had taken place earlier but were added to the tally on Thursday," he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,42,418, new cases 1,555, deaths 2,941, recovered 2,20,177, active cases 19,300, people tested so far 26,67,762.

