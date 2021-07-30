Raipur, Jul 30 (PTI) The monsoon session of the Chhattisgarh Assembly was adjourned sine die on Friday by Speaker Charan Das Mahant.

The session had five sittings, in which discussions were held for 72 hours, and four bills, including the Appropriation Bill, were passed, Mahant said.

"The Assembly received notification for 717 questions, comprising 375 starred and 342 unstarred ones. It also received 244 notices for call attention motion, of which 65 were accepted," he said.

Mahant said the winter session of the Assembly is expected to start from the third week of December.

