Raipur, May 21 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Friday reported 4,943 COVID-19 cases and 96 deaths, taking the infection count to 9,41,366 and the toll to 12,391, a health official said.

The number of recoveries reached 8,52,529 after 1,414 people were discharged from hospitals and 8,453 completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 76,446 active cases, the official informed.

"Raipur district reported 348 new cases, taking the total count of infection to 1,54,507, including 3,048 deaths. Koriya recorded 431 cases, Surajpur 414 and Balrampur 368 among other districts. With 65,642 samples tested on Friday, the total number of tests in the state went up to 85,07,836," he said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 9,41,366, New cases 4,943, Deaths 12,391, Recovered 8,52,529, Active cases 76,446, Tests today 65,642, Total tests 85,07,836.

