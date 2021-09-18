Raipur, Sep 18 (PTI) Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 count reached 10,05,042 on Saturday with the addition of 28 cases, while the death toll remain unchanged at 13,560, an official said.

The recovery count reached 9,91,150 after 18 people were discharged from hospitals and 24 completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 332 active cases, he said.

“Rajnandgaon district led with seven cases, while Balodabazar, Bilaspur and Korba reported three each cases. No fresh case was reported in 15 districts, while Raipur reported one new infection, taking the caseload to 1,57,908, including 3,139 deaths. With 23,081 samples being examined during the day, the number of tests in the state went up to 1,28,08,848," the official said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 10,05,042, New cases 28, Death toll 13,560, Recovered 9,91,150, Active cases 332, today tests 23,081, Total tests 1,28,08,848.

