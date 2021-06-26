Raipur, Jun 26 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Saturday reported 361 COVID-19 cases and four deaths, taking the infection count to 9,93,045 and the toll to 13,427, a health official said.

The number of recoveries reached 9,72,898 after 91 people were discharged from hospitals and 435 completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 6,720 active cases, he said.

"Raipur district recorded 13 new cases, taking its caseload to 1,57,111, including 3,130 deaths. Bijapur recorded 63 new cases, Sukma 43 and Jashpur 23. With 34,131 samples being examined on Saturday, the number of tests in the state went up to 1,01,81,896," he said.

"So far, over 84 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the state. Around 25 percent of the state's population has received their first dose," he informed.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 9,93,045, New cases 361, Deaths 13,427, Recovered 9,72,898, Active cases 6,720, Tests today 34,131, Total tests 1,01,81,896.

