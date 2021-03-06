Kondgaon, Mar 6 (PTI) Three persons returning from a wedding were killed on Saturday after their motorcycle rammed into a parked tractor-trolley from behind in Chhattisgarh's Kondagaon district and caught fire, police said.

The incident occurred around 3 am on the national highway-30 near Gadrabeda village, a police official said.

The trio identified as Shravan Markam (20), Manesh Korram (26) and Rohit Koram (19) died on the spot, he said, adding two of them suffered fatal burns as the motorcycle caught fire after the collision.

The deceased were natives of Farasgaon area in Kondagaon district, the official added.

