Bilaspur, Jan 2 (PTI) Three persons were killed and two others injured when a speeding motorcycle collided with a car, which went on to hit another two-wheeler in Bilaspur district of Chhattisgarh on Saturday, police said.

The accident occurred around 1.30 pm near Pipartarai village on Bilaspur-Kota Road under Kota police station area, where a motorcycle ridden by three youths tried to overtake another two-wheeler, an official said.

"The bike travelling towards Kota tried to overtake another motorcycle at a high speed and collided with the car coming from the opposite direction. The trio died on the spot," the official said.

The car then went on to hit another motorcycle ridden by a policeman, his wife and three-year-old son, he said, adding that the woman and child were injured in the incident.

According to the police, the car driver was allegedly in a hurry, as he was taking a woman who had consumed poison to a hospital in Bilaspur.

However, following the accident, the car driver fled the scene after abandoning the vehicle and the woman passenger, the official said.

Before the police reached the spot, locals called an ambulance and the two injured persons and the woman from the car were shifted to a hospital here, he said.

Two of the three deceased have been identified as Durgesh Patel (20) and Prem Bhaskar (16), the official said, adding that a case has been registered in this regard.

