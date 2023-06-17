Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 17 (ANI): The Himachal Pradesh Unit of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has condemned the brutal murder of a youth in Chamba district, and demanded a fair investigation and strict punishment against those involved.

The matter pertains to the murder of 21-year-old youth, identified as Manohar, in Chamba, who was in an alleged relationship with a girl from a different community. The youth's body was later found in a mutilated condition in a drain.

Also Read | Uruguay to Melt Down Bronze Nazi Eagle and Recast It as Dove.

A total of five people have been arrested in the matter and prohibitory forces are in place, according to police.

AAP leader Chaman Rakesh Azta told the reporters on Friday, "In this hour of grief, AAP stands with the victim's family and expresses condolences, but the manner in which efforts are being made to give political colour to this incident is a matter of great concern".

Also Read | Money Laundering Case: ED Summons DMK Leader Senthil Balaji's Brother, Wife for Questioning.

Sating that the allegations put up against him by former CM Jai Ram Thakur are very serious, he further demanded a fair investigation into the matter.

"If there is truth in the statements of former CM Jai Ram Thakur, then it is a matter of investigation how for the last 25 years, the accused was collecting immense wealth illegally. Why and how was the administration and the state government giving shelter to him for 25 years?" Azta said.

He added, "Was this person connected with any terrorist organization or was he kept growing up in the shelter of a particular party and leader, due to which a poor youth had to lose his life? Whether this accused was involved in other such incidents?"

The AAP leader also appealed to Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu to take stern action against the people who took the law into their hands and take action against the people involved in burning houses, vandalizing vehicles and creating a ruckus so that the name of a state like Himachal is not tarnished under the guise of politics.

In the wake of the incident, Section 144 and prohibitory orders have been enforced in the Kihar police station area of Chamba district.

Former CM Jairam Thakur was stopped by the police when he was on his way to visit the spot and the victim's family. As the police officials stopped his convoy the crowd started raising slogans against the state government.

"A very shocking incident has occurred which has not only shaken the state but also the country. Every person in society is in pain. Manohar is murdered and his body mutilated into 8 parts. After the incident, there has been anger among the locals. We must not be stopped from meeting the victim's family," Thakur said.

Earlier on Thursday, While, Bharatiya Janata Party alleged the involvement of the main accused in "anti-national activities" including the 1998 massacre and terrorist attack in the Satrundi area of Chamba.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, urged the political parties to refrain from giving the issue any 'communal colour' and said that the government is ready for any investigation. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)