New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI): The Chamber of Trade and Industry has written to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta outlining traders' demands for the upcoming Delhi budget.

In a letter dated March 9, the Chamber of Trade and Industry said, "Industrial areas like Bawana, Bhorgarh, Jhilmil, Badli should be made freehold from leasehold. There are discrepancies in circle rates in many places including Narela in Delhi, they should be corrected. Minimum wages in Delhi are much higher than the neighboring states. Electricity rates in the industrial areas of Delhi are much higher than other states, they should be rationalized."

"A separate warehouse policy should be made for the maintenance of warehouses in Delhi. During the previous government, redevelopment of 6 markets was announced, it should be continued. Shopping festivals should be organized in Delhi on the lines of Dubai and China. A separate scheme should be made for historical markets including Chandni Chowk and Sadar Bazar. A Delhi Bazaar portal should be created to ensure that goods of Delhi traders reach abroad. MCD's factory license should be abolished. A single window system should be implemented for ease of business," they added.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday said that her government was seeking public suggestions for preparing the upcoming budget.

"Delhi government is going among the public to take suggestions for the Delhi budget. Today, I met the people living in the slums in the RK Puram assembly constituency and took suggestions from them," Gupta said.

On Sunday, Chief Minister Gupta met slum dwellers in the RK Puram assembly constituency of the national capital as part of an exercise to gather suggestions from the public for the Delhi budget. CM Gupta also visited Bhanwar Singh Camp in Vasant Vihar, where she interacted with women.

The Delhi Budget 2025-26 is expected to be tabled between March 24 and 26.

On March 6, the Chief Minister held an interactive session with traders, businessmen, and business organizations to gather their suggestions for the upcoming Delhi Budget 2025.

Business representatives from across the national capital participated in the discussion, highlighting key issues faced by the business community.

Speaking to the media, CM Gupta said "As part of the Viksit Delhi Budget 2025-26 consultation series, we invited representatives from all business organizations, industrial bodies, and people from the business community across Delhi. Today, I received very valuable suggestions from them. From what I understood, years of past governments' rule have left them with pain and suffering. They are deeply troubled--both by bureaucracy and impractical policies. In the name of development, there has been zero performance."

Earlier, Chief Minister Gupta said that the national capital's budget will be a 'Viksit Delhi' budget, prioritizing the city's development.

"The Viksit Delhi Budget 2025-26 will be presented between March 24 and March 26. The government will strive to take all sections of society along for the development of Delhi, incorporating their suggestions," the Chief Minister said. (ANI)

