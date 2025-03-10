Kochi, March 10: The application window for the Kerala Engineering, Architecture, and Medical (KEAM) 2025 examination closes today, March 10, 2025. Aspiring candidates who wish to pursue professional degree courses in engineering, architecture, and medical fields must submit their applications online through the official KEAM website at cee.kerala.gov.in, before the deadline.

While the application submission window ends today, candidates will have until March 15, 2025, to upload the necessary documents and certificates for the verification process. This extension allows applicants additional time to ensure that all supporting materials are submitted accurately for a smooth verification process. NEET MDS Exam 2025: NBEMS To Close Registration Window for MDS Exam on March 10, Know Steps To Apply at natboard.edu.in.

How to Register for KEAM 2025

Visit the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the "KEAM 2025 Application" link available on the homepage.

Generate registration credentials by entering the required details.

Use the credentials to log in and complete the application form.

Download the confirmation page for future reference.

KEAM 2025 Exam Schedule and Details

The KEAM 2025 examination will be conducted in a computer-based test (CBT) mode from April 24 to 28, 2025. Candidates can download their admit cards starting April 10, 2025, via the official website. The exam will take place across various centers in Kerala and in major cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, and Dubai, providing wider accessibility for candidates outside the state. PM Internship Scheme 2025: Registration Closes on March 12, Know Eligibility Criteria, Benefits and Steps To Apply at pminternship.mca.gov.in.

KEAM 2025 Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible for KEAM 2025, candidates must have passed their higher secondary (plus two) examination with the required subjects and be at least 17 years old by December 31, 2025. The official prospectus on the CEE website provides detailed eligibility criteria, the application process, exam patterns, and subject-specific requirements.

For more information and updates, candidates are encouraged to visit the official KEAM 2025 website at cee.kerala.gov.in.

