Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 15 (ANI): The sculptor behind the creation of the statue of Shri Ram Lalla, Arun Yogiraj from Mysore, displayed an unparalleled level of dedication by refraining from any communication with his family for months during the statue's construction, read an official statement from CMO.

Champat Rai, General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on Monday, sharing insights into Arun Yogiraj's work, praised the sculptor's remarkable concentration and sacrifice during the statue's crafting. He did not even talk to his family members for months to avoid any disturbance in the work while making the statue. He did not even see the faces of the children.

He said that you cannot even imagine the way Arun Yogiraj lived his life during the construction work of the statue. He did not even touch the phone for months during work. He didn't even talk to his children and family.

Rai said that Arun Yogiraj has been associated with the work of idol-making for many generations. Their ancestors have also been doing the same work. According to the information, he himself has made the statue of Shankaracharya in Kedarnath. He has also created the statue of Subhash Chandra Bose below India Gate in Delhi. During the process of selecting the idol of Shri Ram Lalla, his idol was selected. All the trustees have praised his work. (ANI)

