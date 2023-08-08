Chandigarh, Aug 8 (PTI) Chandigarh Administrator Banwari Lal Purohit on Tuesday barred officers of the UT from travelling by air and staying in hotels during their visits to Delhi.

The decision was taken by Purohit following a media report that some officers of the Chandigarh administration travelled in business class and stayed in five-star hotels in Delhi.

Also Read | Haryana Communal Violence: Mobile Internet Services in Nuh Stay Suspended Till August 11.

In a letter written to the Chandigarh Advisor, Purohit, who is also the Punjab Governor, said, "As responsible officers, it is our moral duty that public money shouldn't be squandered and wasteful expenditure shouldn't be accepted at any cost”.

“After a careful consideration of present circumstances, from henceforth, it is directed that no air travel is allowed to Delhi. All the officials travelling to Delhi would travel by Shatabdi and Vande Bharat trains.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Rajouri Chikri Wood Craft, Anantnag's Mushqbudji Rice Receive GI Tag.

"Further, officials will stay at UT Guest House, Punjab Bhawan or Haryana Bhawan but not in any star hotels,” said the letter.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)