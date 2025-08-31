Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], August 31 (ANI): The Chandigarh Police have arrested nine individuals, including proclaimed offenders and absconders, in a coordinated operation to enforce court directives and tighten the noose around habitual lawbreakers.

The arrests were carried out by the PO and Summon staff of the Chandigarh Police, under the direction of the SSP, UT Chandigarh, supervised by Deputy SP Vijay Singh (DCC), and executed by Inspector Sher Singh, Incharge, PO & Summon staff.

According to the police, the operation led to the arrest of two offenders in state cases, six proclaimed offenders in cheque bounce matters registered under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, and one accused wanted in execution of a Non-Bailable Warrant (NBW). All accused were produced before the concerned courts, where some were remanded to judicial custody while others were granted bail or released on bonds.

Among those arrested, Ravi alias Chula, a resident of Mauli Jagran, was wanted in a 2022 case registered at PS Mauli Jagran under sections of the IPC relating to attempt to commit culpable homicide, assault, criminal intimidation, and provisions of the Arms Act. He was produced before the court of JMIC Chandigarh and sent to judicial custody. Another proclaimed offender, Sheetal, a resident of Kajheri, was arrested in connection with a 2019 case registered at PS Industrial Area under IPC sections for rash driving, causing hurt, wrongful restraint, attempt to commit culpable homicide, and intimidation. He had been declared a proclaimed offender earlier this year.

Police also apprehended six offenders declared proclaimed in cheque dishonour cases. They include Manish Kumar of Panchkula, Parvesh Bansal of Barnala, Mamta Sood of Sector 38, Chandigarh, Gurdeep Singh of Fatehgarh Sahib, Ranjit Singh of Zirakpur, and Aarush of Dhakoli. While Parvesh, Gurdeep, and Ranjit Singh were remanded to judicial custody, others, including Manish, Mamta, and Aarush, were released on bail or personal bonds after court hearings.

Additionally, Salman Khan, a resident of Patiala, was arrested in execution of a Non-Bailable Warrant in a cheque dishonour case. He was later produced before the court and released on bail.

A police officer said these arrests reflect the department's continued efforts to ensure the strict execution of court orders and bring proclaimed offenders and absconders to justice. "The Chandigarh Police is committed to maintaining law and order and will continue to pursue such offenders with zero tolerance," the spokesperson said. (ANI)

