New Delhi, August 31: The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has busted a racket dealing in the manufacturing and trading of duplicate All Out Ultra, Good Knight, Godrej Hit & Godrej Soap. A large quantity of counterfeit products and packaging materials was recovered, the police said. Three accused persons have been apprehended and booked in an FIR registered under Sections 318(4)/336(4)/125/280 of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 63 of the Copyright Act at the Police Station Crime Branch, Delhi.

According to the police, acting on specific intelligence regarding the manufacturing and trading of counterfeit/duplicate All Out Ultra, Good Knight, Godrej Hit & Godrej Soap, information was developed in coordination with authorised legal representatives of the companies. On 27 August 2025, the team received confidential information regarding the manufacturing and trading of certain consumable items by a reputable company. Delhi: Counterfeit Racket Busted, Clothes and Perfumes With Forged Labels of ‘Louis Vuitton’ Recovered.

The same was verified with the authorised representatives of the company, and a raid was conducted at Sector-16, Rohini, Delhi, where the owner of the Godown, Ankit Mittal, aged 34, was found present at his premises. On enquiry and searching of his Godown, many counterfeit/duplicate items, i.e. Godrej Soap, All Out Ultra, Godrej Hit, etc., were found. The same were examined by the expert, namely Rajesh Kumar, authorised representative of Godrej Consumer Products Ltd & Brillon Consumer Products Ltd. & Manager at M/S Assiduous Consulting Pvt Ltd, who was present at the spot, and were found to be duplicates.

Hence, as per the statement of Rajesh Kumar (AR), the above-mentioned case was registered, and an investigation was initiated. During the investigation, further raids were conducted at various locations involved in the manufacturing of duplicate goods, and two more associates were identified as being involved in the same crime, namely Happy Goyal, son of Late Nathiram r/o Sector-16, Rohini, Age-36 years, and Naresh Singh s/o Bahadur Singh r/o Shiv Vihar, Nangloi, Delhi were also apprehended. Sex Racket Busted in Delhi: Police Busts Prostitution Ring in Swaroop Nagar, Minor Among 5 Rescued.

During the investigation, a large quantity of counterfeit/duplicate consumer goods, machinery, and a mixture used for production was recovered. These items were seized and deposited at Malkhana PS Crime Branch. Further investigation into the case is in progress, the police said.

