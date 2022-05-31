Chandigarh [India], May 31 (ANI): Chandigarh Police have arrested two persons who were allegedly involved in gambling.

According to the police, the accused have been identified as Hitesh Hans Joginder Singh, aged 34 years, Raju Thapa aged 30 years, who were residents of Chandigarh.

Also Read | Rajya Sabha Elections 2022: BJP Will Win Two RS Seats in Rajasthan, Says State BJP President Satish Poonia.

"On Monday, Devender Kumar Sharma, DSP/DCC received a secret information that two or three persons are gambling at open ground near Vivek High School Sector-38/B and also have huge amount which they have earned from the innocent people after making them bet on IPL Cricket Matches", stated the police on Monday.

"On that information a team of DCC under the close supervision of Inspector Narinder Patial, I/C DCC conducted the raid and caught the culprits, and recovered total amount of Rs 11,67,500 from their possession".

Also Read | Telangana Shocker: Man Kills Newly-Wed Daughter, Wife in Mahabubnagar District.

The police further stated, "During interrogation accused Hitesh Hans disclosed that he works for one Sanjay Khurana, a resident of Chandigarh".

During checking of Hitesh's car more amount Rs 5,80,000 has been recovered which Hitesh had to deliver to Sanjay Khurana as the same was taken from the customer who lost while betting with them on the IPL matches.

A total amount of Rs 17,47,500 has been recovered. During investigation, two days police remand of accused Hitesh Hans and Raju Thapa has been obtained from the court to nab the remaining accused as well as to break the nexus of gambler in the tri-city.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)