Amaravathi (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 3 (ANI): Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) SC Cell Working President Kommuri Kanaka Rao slammed Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, branding him a historic betrayer of Dalits.

Speaking at the party's central office, he stated that "atrocities" against Dalits and "desecrations" of Dr B R Ambedkar statues have become routine under the coalition regime.

Referring to the recent incident in Devadampeta, Chittoor district, he said TDP leader Satish Naidu and his followers allegedly set fire to Ambedkar's statue. He demanded the immediate arrest of Satish Naidu, recalling how he earlier opposed the installation of the same statue. "This is a continuation of Chandrababu's anti-Dalit mindset," Kanaka Rao stated.

He recalled Chandrababu's past remark, "Who would want to be born Dalit?" and he alleged betrayal of promises, including the unfulfilled 125-ft Ambedkar statue in Amaravati. "In contrast, CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy invested Rs 450 crore to build the iconic Ambedkar statue in Vijayawada, preserving Dalit self-respect. Yet, Chandrababu removed lighting at the Smritivan memorial and denied workers' salaries for nine months," he said.

Kanaka Rao further highlighted alleged police atrocities on Dalit youth in Marturu and land-grabbing incidents against Dalit farmers in Chittoor and Ballikurava. He warned that if such "oppression" continues, Dalits will rise in revolt. "Dalit associations must unite and resist the coalition government's atrocities," he declared.

Earlier, Andhra Pradesh Congress President YS Sharmila launched a scathing attack on the TDP-BJP coalition government, accusing it of ignoring pressing issues in Dalit colonies while promoting religious infrastructure projects using TTD funds.

Referring to a July 2025 High Court observation, Sharmila said that in certain Dalit residential schools, one bathroom is shared by 228 students. "Is it wrong for us to question this? Is it a crime to ask why there are still no proper roads or drainage systems in SC/ST colonies?" she asked.

She demanded that the government's first priority should be improving schools and providing basic amenities in marginalised communities, rather than building temples in Dalit areas. "Let TTD itself build temples with its funds; no one would object. But why is the Chief Minister promoting these projects personally?" she questioned.

Sharmila criticised CM Chandrababu Naidu, alleging that his involvement projects him as a representative of a single religion, which, she argued, is against the secular spirit of the Constitution. She said, "A Chief Minister should act equally towards all religions. Aligning with the BJP, Mr Naidu must ensure that no community feels unsafe or alienated."

The Congress leader further alleged that BJP-RSS groups are launching malicious campaigns against her and the Congress Party, trying to paint them as "anti-Hindu."

"They are distorting my statements, instigating religious leaders to target me, and attempting to incite Hindus by spreading lies," she said. (ANI)

