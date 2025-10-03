Chennai, October 3: The Madras High Court on Friday suggested strict SOPs for political rallies while refusing to order a CBI probe into a stampede at actor-politician Vijay’s Karur rally that left at least 41 dead last month. A bench of M. Dhandapani and M. Jothiraman refused to proceed further on a petition filed by BJP leader Uma Anandan seeking a CBI probe, but gave the petitioner the liberty to approach the court if the investigation is not done properly.

“Don’t treat this court as a political arena,” said the court, while questioning the petitioner’s locus standi in the matter. “If aggrieved persons come to this court, we will rescue,” said the court, asking the petitioner to first let the investigation into the September 27 incident at Karur move forward from its current initial stage. The BJP leader had sought HC direction for a probe by the CBI into the incident, claiming that the fatalities were linked to alleged official apathy. Vijay Karur Rally Stampede Case: Madras High Court Bars Political Rallies on State, National Highways Pending SOPs.

The High Court passed the order while hearing a clutch of petitions. Some petitions had sought an enhancement in compensation announced by the authorities for the victims. The bench took note of the Tamil Nadu government’s suggestion to frame standard operating procedures (SOPs) in respect of rallies or meetings, disallowing events near state or national highways. The court suggested that in future, when such political rallies or meetings are held at designated places, the government and political parties must ensure that there are proper arrangements for drinking water and sanitation. TVK Rally Stampede: Vijay Breaks Silence on Karur Stampede, Says Didn’t Visit Victims to Avoid ‘Unusual Situation’ (Watch Video).

The bench also said that escape routes and parking facilities should be provided to minimise the chances of stampedes. The stampede at the rally of the TVK party in Veluswamypuram has sparked a political war in the state after the police booked party state general secretary Bussy Anand. Vijay alleged a conspiracy behind the tragic incident, and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin accused rival parties of trying to exploit tragedies for electoral gains.

