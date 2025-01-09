Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 9 (ANI): Amid chaos over the stampede incident at Tirupati Balaji Temple, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday reached the location, where the unfortunate incident that happened last night claimed six lives and nearly 40 people sustained injuries.

His visit comes after Andhra Pradesh Revenue Minister Anagani Satya Prasad said that the state government will ensure support to the families of the victims who have died in the stampede incident with financial aid worth Rs 25 lakh.

"We cannot replace life with anything else but we will support the families. We have announced Rs 25 lakh (ex-gratia) to the families of the deceased persons," Prasad told reporters.

Meanwhile, the opposition leaders are targeting the Chandrababu Naidu government given the scale of the incident. Former Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman Bhuma Karunakar Reddy slammed the coalition government over the tragic stampede incident at Vishnu Nivasam in Tirupati, attributing it to administrative failure.

He expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and questioned the lack of proper arrangements for Vaikuntha Ekadashi Darshan, despite knowing that lakhs of devotees would attend.

Bhuma Karunakar Reddy stated that controversial individuals were given control of TTD, turning it into a political hub. He claimed that the ruling party ignored devotees' welfare and compromised the sanctity of Lord Venkateswara's temple.

As this happened, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh to the family of a victim who died during a stampede at Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday. Stalin also condoled the loss of lives in the incident.

However, the state government has assured that adequate arrangements are in place ahead of the Vaikunth Ekadasi which gets underway on Friday. Vaikunta Dwara Darshan is scheduled to be held at the Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Temple from January 10 to 19. It allows devotees to pass through the sacred gate to receive Lord Venkateswara's blessings.

The Tirupati Collector, S Venkateswar said that police personnel have been deployed outside the ticket counters. The official further added that 1.2 lakh tickets have been sold for Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam at Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirumala Hills. (ANI)

