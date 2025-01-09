Bengaluru, January 9: Karnataka Police on Thursday registered another sexual harassment complaint against suspended Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) P. Ramachandrappa, who is currently lodged in Tumakuru District Prison. The complaint was filed at the Madhugiri police station on Thursday, and a case has been registered.

On January 4, the Karnataka Court remanded Ramachandrappa to 14 days of judicial custody after he was allegedly caught on camera in a compromising position with a woman in his office washroom. Following the incident, the Karnataka Director General of Police (DGP) issued suspension orders against the officer. In her complaint, the second victim detailed how Ramachandrappa "sexually harassed" her when she visited his office to seek justice in a fraud case, which she had filed on the recommendation of the State Women's Commission. Karnataka: Madhugiri DySP Ramachandrappa Caught on Camera in Compromising Position With Woman at Office Washroom, Suspended; Video of Incident Surfaces.

The victim, a married woman, had been cheated of Rs 12 lakh in a property deal involving an influential person. After raising the issue with the State Women's Commission, she was advised to file a complaint with the police. The victim claimed that Ramchandrappa used to call her up at the police station for one or other reason. 'Jo Karna Hai Kar Le': DSP PP Singh Lashes Out at Family of Ram Chandra Maurya, Who Died in Police Custody, in Lakhimpur Kheri, Video Draws Ire From Akhilesh Yadav and Priyanka Gandhi.

"When I visited the police station, Ramchandrappa asked my husband to wait outside and sexually assaulted me," the complainant said. Earlier, the 35-second leaked footage showed the objectionable act of the accused in uniform with a complainant in his washroom.

The incident has raised further concerns as Madhugiri town falls within Tumakuru district, the native of State Home Minister G. Parameshwara. The woman who was seen in the video had filed a complaint against him and the police had filed an FIR under Sections 68 (sexual intercourse by a person in authority abusing their position), 75 (sexual harassment) and 79 (outraging of modesty of a woman) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Act.

