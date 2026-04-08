Rishikesh (Uttarakhand) [India], April 8 (ANI): Chairman of the Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee Hemant Dwivedi, on Thursday, said that the Char Dham are not only the lifeline of Sanatan Dharma but also its four foundational pillars.

In an exclusive conversation with ANI, the spokesperson said that the Char Dham of Uttarakhand holds immense religious significance and forms the core pillars of Sanatan Dharma.

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"The four Dhams of Uttarakhand are not just pilgrimage sites; they represent the very essence of Sanatan Dharma. These sacred shrines connect devotees to our ancient traditions, spiritual values, and cultural heritage," he said.

He further added, "The Char Dham Yatra is a journey of faith and self-reflection, which strengthens the spiritual fabric of our society."

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He added that it is not wrong to talk about preserving their sanctity, mythology, and identity. The temple committee chairman further stated that this system has been in place since time immemorial, established by Adi Shankaracharya.

Meanwhile, the hallowed portals of the Badrinath Dham will reopen to devotees on April 23, Manujendra Shah, the current titular Maharaja of Tehri Garhwal, said on Friday.

The gates of Badrinath Dham were closed for the winter season on November 25, 2025.

Badrinath is one of the holiest shrines for Vaishnavites among the 108 Divya Desams and is also part of the Panch Badri temples, which include Yog Dhyan Badri, Bhavishya Badri, Adi Badri and Vriddha Badri.

The Badrinath temple, approximately 50 feet tall, features a small cupola topped with a gold-gilt roof. The shrine is divided into the Garbha Griha (sanctum sanctorum), Darshan Mandap and Sabha Mandap. The Garbha Griha houses idols of Lord Badari Narayan, Kuber, Narad Rishi, Udhava, Nar, and Narayan, for a total of 15 idols in the complex. Opposite the main idol, the seated idol of Garud, the vehicle of Lord Badarinath, is placed in a prayer posture. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)