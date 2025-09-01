Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 1 (ANI): In view of the continuous rainfall in Uttarakhand, the state government has postponed the Char Dham and Hemkund Sahib Yatra till September 5, 2025, said Uttarakhand Chief Minister's Secretary and Garhwal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey.

Garhwal Commissioner Pandey said, "Due to heavy rains, the roads are being obstructed due to landslides or debris in many places in the state, which the government is opening on priority, but in view of the safety and convenience of the passengers, it has been decided to postpone the Chardham and Hemkund Sahib Yatra till September 5."

Pandey further appealed to the passengers not to depart on the travel routes for the time being in view of the adverse weather conditions and to follow the advisory issued by the administration. "Passengers are requested to maintain patience and restraint and keep in touch with the administrative control room for updated information related to the journey," he added.

Moreover, the Garhwal Divisional Commissioner stated that all necessary steps are being taken by the state government and the local administration to monitor, clean, and ensure the safety of passengers on road routes. "The Yatras will be resumed after the weather becomes normal and the route is found to be completely safe," he added.

Meanwhile, the decision came amid the red and orange alerts for heavy rain issued by the Meteorological Department. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami informed that some districts in the region are currently under a red and orange alert issued by the Meteorological Department, and the next 24-48 hours will be crucial.

"... Some of our districts are in red alert and some districts are in orange alert... The next 24-48 hours are crucial, and we all have to keep a close watch. Our entire district administration, NDRF, SDRF, all departments are on alert... We are also monitoring the Nanak Sagar Dam. It is flowing 5 feet below the danger level...," Chief Minister Dhami said on Sunday.

The Uttarakhand CM said, "We are providing immediate assistance to those whose houses have been affected by the disaster and are relocating them to safe places. Camps have also been set up. Our goal is to ensure that all basic needs are met in the relief camps... Efforts to open the blocked roads are underway..."

Additionally, the CM had directed district-level officers to remain on round-the-clock alert, in view of the red and orange warnings issued by the Meteorological Department for most districts over the next few days.

Chairing a meeting with senior officials, Chief Minister Dhami said that the State continues to face challenges due to excessive rainfall, and the coming few days are going to be more difficult.

He directed all the officers to take appropriate steps to ensure the safety of ordinary citizens. Special vigilance should be exercised on the routes due to the risk of landslides, and all precautionary measures should be taken in anticipation of waterlogging in the plains. (ANI)

