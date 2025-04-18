Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 18 (ANI): After Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district, Cheetahs are planned to be introduced at Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary situated on the border of Mandsaur and Neemuch districts in the state, Union Minister Bhupender Yadav said.

According to the information, the work plan about the shifting of the Cheetahs has almost been finalised, and it is likely to be shifted on April 20.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Tejashwi Yadav Is INDIA Bloc's CM Face, Says RJD MP Manoj Jha.

Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav, along with Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, attended a two-day national workshop on forest conservation and climate-friendly livelihood being held in Bhopal starting on Friday. After that, he interacted with the reporters and said that a discussion was held about the shifting to Cheetahs during a meeting of National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) held on Friday morning.

"The National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA)'s meeting was held this morning. During the meeting, the NTCA decided to hold a discussion on a comprehensive plan regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision made during the National Wildlife Board meeting. Also, a discussion was held to think on the work plan about Cheetahs to be introduced in Banni Grasslands of Gujarat, Gandhisagar sanctuary in Madhya Pradesh in future," Union Minister Yadav said.

Also Read | US-Iran Talks Over Tehran's Nuclear Programme: Billionaire Steve Witkoff Leads Donald Trump's Push To Curb Tehran's Atomic Programme; Veteran Diplomat Abbas Araghchi Heads Iran's Team.

He further highlighted that a comprehensive review meeting related to the Cheetah project would be held at CM House, where the shifting of the Cheetah would be discussed.

"Now, our nation has 58 Tiger reserves, and the credit for the 58th Tiger reserve goes to Madhya Pradesh. It is actually a tiger state, and the Madhav Tiger Reserve has been built here. A detailed discussion was held in the NTCA meeting this morning for this purpose. Additionally, a comprehensive review meeting related to the Cheetah project will be held at CM House. We believe that Madhya Pradesh is a special state in the nation, with a focus on forests, eco-tourism, and cultural heritage. MP CM Mohan Yadav is working for the expansion of tourism, forest and development of tribal people," the Union Minister said.

Meanwhile, MP Cabinet Minister Vijay Shah, who was the state forest minister during the introduction of the Cheetahs, said that all the necessary arrangements had been made at Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary, and the public would soon receive the good news about the cheetahs being shifted there.

"Cheetah restoration was a dream project of the Prime Minister and the Union Forest Minister. I was one of the fortunate individuals to have held the state forest minister's responsibility at that time, and I also visited Namibia and South Africa for the Cheetah project. Today, the project is progressing successfully, and in the coming days, we have made full preparations at the Gandhi Sagar wildlife sanctuary (referring to the relocation). Very soo,n the good news will be received about the shifting of Cheetahs at Gandhi Sagar," Shah said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)