Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 5 (ANI): The Chennai Air Cargo customs here on Wednesday seized 1,364 live star tortoises which were being smuggled to Malaysia from an export consignment.

According to Customs, the star tortoises have been handed over to State Forest Department for rehabilitation.

These Star Tortoises are listed as an endangered species under Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES) and Wildlife Protection Act 1972. (ANI)

