Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 25 (ANI): As part of its green environment and digital initiatives, Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has introduced a new system of delivering QR tickets through WhatsApp to passengers at the metro station's ticket counter.

This ticketing feature was initially implemented at two stations, namely Koyambedu and Airport, and has now been extended to all 41 stations following a positive response from passengers, said CMRL.

MA Siddique, Managing Director of CMRL, inaugurated the new system on Wednesday.

In this system, passengers can enter their mobile numbers at the counter. Once the passengers enter their mobile number, the ticket will be directly delivered to their mobile through Whatsapp. The transaction is secure, and passenger mobile numbers are not stored in the CMRL system, ensuring the data privacy of the passengers.

"Chennai Metro Rail Limited is confident that this innovation will be well-accepted by the community and join hands with CMRL in promoting a green environment and digital initiatives," CMRL posted on X.

CMRL said that this initiative is part of its effort to promote a green environment and digital initiatives. In this effort, the CMRL had earlier introduced electronic QR by scanning QR codes available at stations, QR tickets through mobile apps and ticketing through various third-party platforms like Whatsapp, Paytm and PhonePe. (ANI)

