Bijapur (Chhattisgarh) [India], June 5 (ANI): Two jawans of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh on Monday morning, the police said.

The injured jawans are being airlifted to Raipur after receiving primary treatment at the district hospital, the police said.

Also Read | Balkar Singh, Punjab Minister’s Pilot Vehicle Attacked by Three Men Over Parking Dispute Near Guru Ravi Dass Dham (Watch Video).

According to officials, the CRPF team had left for Hiroli from Pusnar Camp for area domination, when they ran over the pressure-triggered IED planted by Naxalites underground, causing an explosion.

The incident took place in the Gangalur area near Takmeta Hill around 10:30 am.

Also Read | Rajasthan: Slogans of 'Gehlot Zindabad' Amid Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya's Address in Jaipur.

More details are awaited.

Earlier in May, two jawans of the Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) force from the 202 Battalion got injured after an encounter with the Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur.

The police had received inputs regarding the Maoists planning an IED attack in the Pusnar and Hiroli village area, IG Bastar P Sundarraj said.

Following this, a District Reserve Guard (DRG), CoBRA force was sent to carry out a search operation from Gangalur Police Station. During this, an encounter broke out between the CoBRA forces and the Naxals, in which two Jawans sustained injuries.

As per officials, two to three Maoists were suspected to have sustained injuries during the encounter. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)