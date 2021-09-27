Sukma, Sep 27 (PTI) Seventeen men and seven women Naxals surrendered in Sukma district in Chhattisgarh on Monday after expressing disappointment with the outlawed Maoist movement, police said.

They were active in Kistaram region, and one of them, Muchaki Hunga, was active as a "militia deputy commander" in Karigum Dam area, said Sukma Superintendent of Police Sunil Sharma.

They will be given assistance under the state government's surrender and rehabilitation policy, Sharma said.

