Balrampur (Chhattisgarh) [India], July 16 (ANI): As many as five people have been arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl in the Kusmi area of Chhattisgarh's Balrampur district, the police said on Thursday.

Speaking to media persons, Superintendent of Police Ramkrishna Sahu said that out of five accused three are minor.

"An FIR has been registered in the matter by the father of the victim," Sahu said.

He said that the police station in-charge has been instructed to prevent such crimes.

The investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

