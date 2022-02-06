Raipur (Chhatisgarh) [India], February 6 (ANI): The Chhattisgarh government has announced two days of state mourning in tribute to Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away early today.

"The national flag will fly at half-mast at all government buildings on February 6 and 7 as a mark of respect to the legendary singer. There will be no entertainment and cultural programs will be organized at the government level," said the Chief Minister's Office in a statement posted on Twitter.

Due to the state mourning, there will be no cultural programs of any kind in the Science College ground of Raipur this evening, added the CMO.

The legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday at the age of 92 years. The megastar had been admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on January 8 after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia. (ANI)

