Raipur, Mar 7 (PTI) Hailing the Chhattisgarh government's strategy of trust, development and security, Governor Anusuiya Uikey on Monday said various efforts have helped in effectively checking Naxal incidents, in turn resulting in the expansion of development activities in every part of the state.

In her address on the first day of the Budget session of the Chhattisgarh Assembly, the governor said the state had achieved success in neutralizing 46 ultras and encouraging 555 Naxals to surrender (last year).

“My government has given the mantra of trust-development-security to the police force. As a result of which, the police, apart from providing security to the public, has also been contributing in boosting morale of the citizens and facilitating infrastructure work at the local level,” she said.

“Various efforts have helped in effectively checking the incidents of Naxal violence. Success has been achieved in neutralising 46 Naxals and motivating 555 ultras to surrender. In this way, the scope of peace and order in the state is also expanding continuously.The development activities are also expanding in every area,” she added.

Uikey said, in order to develop aviation infrastructure, the state government has started the process of developing a new airstrip in Korea district and a commercial airport in Korba district.

Besides, administrative approval of Rs 43.98 crore has been given for the development of the runway of Maa Mahamaya Airport, Ambikapur Darima (Surguja district) and domestic flights will commence after its receives airport license, she said.

All efforts are being made to ensure Swami Vivekanand Airport in Raipur gets international airlines and international cargo facilities, the governor said.

"Under the new Excise policy, the state government has constituted three committees to study the prospects of banning liquor in the state. In the last two years, 99 liquor shops and restaurant-bars have been shut," Uikey told the House.

The governor said the Chhattisgarh model of inclusive development has been very successful, adding that the state government was one of farmers, forest dwellers and labourers.

"In the Kharif year 2021-22, a record 97.98 Lakh metric tonne paddy has been procured from 21.77 lakh farmers at support price. Farmers are being given input assistance benefit for other Kharif crops along with paddy under Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojna," she added.

The state government fought the COVID-19 pandemic with foresightedness and promptness, leading to the creation of considerable health infrastructure, the governor said.

“Relief of Rs 102 crore has been provided to the kin of COVID-19 victims, and this reflects the state government's determination towards helping those in distress,” Uikey said.

The governor said out of 36 awards Chhattisgarh has received at the national level in three years, most of them have been given to Panchayat Raj institutions of the Scheduled Areas.

BJP MLAs Brijmohan Agrawal and Saurabh Singh tried to interrupt the governor's address.

