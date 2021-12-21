New Delhi [India], December 21 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel is visiting New Delhi where he is likely to meet party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahu Gandhi on Tuesday.

According to sources, there might be meetings with Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, party MP Rahul Gandhi and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi.

Baghel is also scheduled to visit Uttar Pradesh for two days where he will address public meetings and election rallies along with Congress Uttar Pradesh in-charge Priyanka Gandhi in Lucknow and Lakhimpur Kheri and other areas.

Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh are slated for early next year. (ANI)

