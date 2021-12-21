All You Need to Know About The Northman (Photo Credit: Focus Features)

The Northman among hardcore film goers has been one of the most anticipated release of next year. Starring Alexander Skarsgård and directed by Robert Eggers of The Lighthouse and The VVitch fame, The Northman is a Viking revenge story. Just hearing that will fill one up with excitement. Robert Eggers helming a Viking film, it can't get better than this. The Northman Trailer: Alexander Skarsgård As Viking Prince Is on a Quest To Avenge His Father’s Murder in This Action-Filled Film (Watch Video).

The Northman is definitely shaping up to be something special and the recent trailer definitely featured a sense of aura and mystery to it. Visually also it looks amazing and is definitely going to be violent. It just has this feel to it that makes it instantly convincing to watch. Well with all that being said, here is all you need to know about The Northman. First Poster For Robert Egger's The Northman Drops and Features an Impressive Cast!

Plot

The Northman tells the story of a Viking prince who sees his mother and father get slaughtered when he was young. After growing up, he goes on a journey to seek justice for his family and kill the man who murdered his parents. The Northman begs the question of just how far a person will go to seek vengeance.

Cast

The Northman features quite the impressive cast. Leading the cast is Alexander Skarsgård who plays the Viking prince. He will be joined by Nicole Kidman, Ethan Hawke, Willem Dafoe, Anya Taylor-Joy and Bjork.

The Trailer

Watch The Trailer Below:

Director

The Northman is being directed by Robert Eggers. Eggers has directed The Lighthouse and The VVitch before this.

Release Date

The Northman will release on April 22, 2022.

