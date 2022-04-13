Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 13 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday in the national capital and is likely to discuss the impact of the GST system on the state resources, development of Naxal affected districts and coordination with the central paramilitary forces.

"Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will be in Delhi today, April 13, and meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah to likely discuss the impact of the GST system on the state resources, development of Naxal affected districts and coordination with the central paramilitary forces," informed Chief Minister's Office.

Earlier, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai had said that under the Centre's special thrust on the expansion of road network in Left Wing Extremism (LWE) or Naxal affected areas, 10, 600 km of roads have already been constructed with an expenditure of approximately Rs 13,000 crore.

The Minister said that the Central government has taken various initiatives on the development front in LWE affected areas with a special thrust on the expansion of road network; improving telecom connectivity; financial inclusion of local population; skill development and education facilities.

Besides, the Minister said 2,343 mobile towers were installed under Phase-l and a work order has been issued for 2,542 towers under phase-II of the Mobile Connectivity Project for LWE Affected Areas. (ANI)

