Srinagar, April 12: Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti has claimed that she has been placed under house arrest. Mufti said that she wanted to visit the family of a Kashmiri Pandit attacked in Shopian about three days ago.

"Placed under house arrest today because I wanted to visit the family of the Kashmiri pandit attacked in Shopian. Government of India wilfully spreads fake propaganda about Kashmiri mainstream and Muslims responsible for pandit exodus and doesn't want this fake divisive narrative to be exposed," she tweeted. Jammu and Kashmir: Former CM Mehbooba Mufti Placed Under House Arrest in Srinagar City Preventing Her From Going To Anantnag.

On April 9 in a terrorist attack, a Kashmiri Pandit shopkeeper was shot at and injured in the Chotigam area of South Kashmir's Shopian district. The police said that terrorists had fired upon a Kashmiri Pandit identified as Bal Krishan, 39, near his house in Chotigam, Shopian.

